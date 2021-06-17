Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of TRMLF stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $28.14.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

