Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Cormark

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.38.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$33.10 on Tuesday. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$11.40 and a 12-month high of C$34.33. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

