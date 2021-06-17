Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Trading Up 12.5%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.74 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 56,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 11,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, HSBC raised Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

