Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock traded up $11.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.56. 146,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,151. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $183.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

