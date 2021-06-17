Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.43. 24,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,146. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $194.30. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

