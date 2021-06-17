Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,461,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $33.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,448.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,644. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,326.47. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,455.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

