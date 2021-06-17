Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Has $261,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.43. 119,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

