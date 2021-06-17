Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $416,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $152,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $655,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded down $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays lifted their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

