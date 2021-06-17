Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,436,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $137.20. 69,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,397. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

