Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 111.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TM. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 317,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,094,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 350.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $185.37 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

