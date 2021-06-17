Traders Purchase High Volume of Chart Industries Call Options (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,066 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 88 call options.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.89.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

