Traders Purchase Large Volume of Thoma Bravo Advantage Call Options (NYSE:TBA)

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,600 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,523% compared to the typical daily volume of 838 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBA. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TBA traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 4,573,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,466. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.23.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

