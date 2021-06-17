Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53.

Trainline Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNLIY)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.