Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.87. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $31.57, with a volume of 4,066 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Transcontinental Realty Investors worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

