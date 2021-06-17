Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 41,080 shares.The stock last traded at $34.46 and had previously closed at $34.81.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tri-Continental by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

