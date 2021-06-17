Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.78

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.78 and last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 127423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,235,179. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

