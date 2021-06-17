Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Down 7%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.15 and last traded at $27.21. 13,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 829,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

