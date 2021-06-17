TrueFi (TRU) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.67 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 17th. TrueFi has a total market cap of $36.79 million and $2.67 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

