Truist Securities Increases Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $90.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,940. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

