Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low Sells 500 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,052,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TRUP opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.74 and a beta of 1.90. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Trupanion by 823.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

