Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,882 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $263.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

