Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $161.60 Million

Brokerages expect Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post $161.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $156.50 million. Trustmark posted sales of $177.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $645.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $644.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.30 million to $665.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMK opened at $33.03 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.94%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

