Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NASDAQ:TUYA) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.51. 5,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,324,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.
Several research firms recently commented on TUYA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tuya in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tuya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.84.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUYA. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the first quarter worth $28,791,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth $20,002,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.
Tuya Company Profile (NASDAQ:TUYA)
Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.
