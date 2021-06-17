Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $257,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,330.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $2,652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,587 shares in the company, valued at $58,293,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,788 shares of company stock worth $16,290,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after buying an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience stock traded up $6.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 62,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,313. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

