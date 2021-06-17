Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 14,161 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,612,088.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Paula Green sold 490 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $106.96 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

