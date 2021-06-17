Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green Sells 14,161 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,612,088.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Paula Green sold 490 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $48,333.60.
- On Monday, April 26th, Paula Green sold 264 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $35,798.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $106.96 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -39.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
