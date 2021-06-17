UBS Group AG Grows Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 178.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $79.31.

