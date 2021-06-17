UBS Group AG Has $14.64 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2,294.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 703,689 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of TELUS worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of TELUS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth about $44,237,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 125,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

