UBS Group AG Purchases 53,761 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,761 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.25% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

QLTA stock opened at $56.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

