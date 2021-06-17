UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 981,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.78. 991,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00. UGI has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that UGI will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth about $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

