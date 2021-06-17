Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.97.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

