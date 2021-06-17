Unisocks Market Capitalization Tops $12.48 Million (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Unisocks has a total market cap of $12.48 million and $20,667.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $39,747.80 or 1.04784720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unisocks alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00060262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.09 or 0.00756847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00084284 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042714 BTC.

About Unisocks

Unisocks (SOCKS) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unisocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unisocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.