Uniswap Hits 1-Day Volume of $261.42 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $12.48 billion and $261.42 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.70 or 0.00057603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000535 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001304 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 125.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,171,206 coins. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

