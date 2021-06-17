United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of UPS traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.48 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

