United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.78. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.