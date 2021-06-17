Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. Unitil has a twelve month low of $32.80 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Unitil by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 65,259 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $41,989,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

