Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.