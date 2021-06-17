US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of US Foods worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of USFD opened at $37.70 on Thursday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,812. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.