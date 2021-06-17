V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $4,433,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,380. V.F. has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.