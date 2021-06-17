Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $27.90

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.90, but opened at $28.57. Valneva shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 33 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VALN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Valneva in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.