VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. 4,128,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,006,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

