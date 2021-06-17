Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 579.5% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 46,272 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000.

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,064. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

