Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $191,669,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,397. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

