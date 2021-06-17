Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.27 and last traded at $8.38. Approximately 42,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,598,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

VXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $952.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $713,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vaxart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

