Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) & Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Head-To-Head Survey

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Ouster’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 22.34 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -12.08 Ouster N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

Ouster has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Velodyne Lidar and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50 Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00

Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.45%. Ouster has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.63%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than Ouster.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35% Ouster N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ouster beats Velodyne Lidar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.