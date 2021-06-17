Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,752 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 25,587 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $272,245.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,841 shares of company stock worth $7,738,837 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $12.42 on Thursday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

