Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.77

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.77 and last traded at $36.58, with a volume of 3213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $540,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veritex by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

