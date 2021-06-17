Verona Pharma’s (VRNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.95.
Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
