Verona Pharma’s (VRNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.95.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81. Verona Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 129,043 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.