Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Up 5.8%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74. 3,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vertex by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,029,000 after buying an additional 1,131,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after purchasing an additional 686,007 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 24.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,656,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,594,000. 17.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

