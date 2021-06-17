VIBE Price Reaches $0.0110 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $2.86 million and $4,476.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00060996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00025710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.18 or 0.00766790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00084262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00042661 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

