Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.99. Victory Oilfield Tech shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83.

About Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products designed for enhancing well performance and extend the lifespan of the equipment. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to oilfield operators for drill pipe, weight pipe, tubing, drill collars, and grinding services.

